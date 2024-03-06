In the history of film events, rare to see an actress recite mantras during a press conference! Adah Sharma won the hearts of audiences at Bastar: The Naxal Story’s Trailer launch event

There has been immense excitement among the audience ever since the trailer of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ was released. The trailer has managed to capture the attention of the viewers and has received positive feedback from all around. People were eagerly anticipating the film from the powerful trio consisting of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

As the release date draws closer, the anticipation for the film is building. Recently it was revealed that Adah Sharma trained hard to prepare for her character IPS Neerja Madhavan in the film and has also worshipped Danteshwari Maa to get the right tone for her character.

A few days ago, it was disclosed that Adah Sharma had learned the rituals and puja of Danteshwari Maa by residing in Bastar. At the trailer launch event of the film in Raipur, Adah Sharma astounded everyone by reciting the shlokas and mantras offered to the Danteshwari Maa. This was the first time in Indian Cinema that an actress chose to perform the shloka and mantra session at the film’s trailer launch event. Adah and team Bastar: The Naxal Story won hearts for their approach.

Adah Sharma meticulously observed and analyzed every aspect and subtlety of her character in the movie Bastar, and one of the key contributors to this was Vipul Amritlal Shah. As a conscientious filmmaker and producer, Vipul ensures that every element is given its due importance and the actors are put through extensive training to prepare for their roles.

The upcoming movie, helmed by Sudipto Sen and featuring Adah Sharma, has a trailer that seems to have all the ingredients to appeal to a large audience. After the massive success of ‘The Kerala Story’, the team is back with another daring and powerful topic, and the trailer delivers what is expected of it.

The talented actress Adah Sharma played the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan in the trailer, which was the highlight of the show. Her portrayal of the character was marked by perfection and sincerity, and it is evident that it will be another solid performance from the actress.

The anticipation among the masses to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team behind ‘The Kerala Story’ is very high.

The upcoming movie ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will feature Adah Sharma in the lead role. It is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. The release date for the film is set for March 15, 2024, and it will be available in cinemas worldwide.