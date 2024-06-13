Airport Fashion: Rashami Desai And Karishma Tanna Flaunts Their Swag In Trendy Casual Looks

Rashami Desai and Karishma Tanna are gorgeous beauties in the television industry. The divas are known for their impeccable fashion and were recently spotted at Mumbai Airport effortlessly showcasing their stylish and trendy casual looks. Here’s a breakdown of their airport fashion, which exuded comfort and style.

Rashami Desai And Karishma Tanna’s Airport Look In Casual Looks-

Rashami Desai

Rashami opted for a comfortable yet chic casual look. She looks stunning in a casual white and blue striped printed collar, rolled-up sleeves shirt, and paired with body-fitted yellow jeans. The simplicity of her outfit made it perfect for a hassle-free travel day. She accessorized her look with a silver necklace and a wristwatch and carried a stylish tote bag. She also donned crystal heels, which completes her minimalist accessory game.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma looked effortlessly stylish in a casual yet fashionable outfit. She looks stylish in a white one-dropped shoulder plain, full-sleeved shirt paired with high-waisted, loose-fitting blue with white printed jeans. The combination of a monochrome look gives her look a trendy military vibe. Karishma accessorized with peach-shaded sunglasses and a brown waist belt bag, which added a touch of sophistication to her casual outfit. She also sported a chunky ring and white sneakers.

Rashami Desai and Karishma Tanna’s airport fashion is a great source of inspiration for anyone looking to travel in style while staying comfortable.