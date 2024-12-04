Rashami Desai Shares Official Poster Of Her Film ‘Mom Tane Nai Samjay,’ Checkout Release Date

Rashami Desai is all set to entertain the audience with her on-screen performance in her upcoming Gujarati film, Mom Tane Nai Samjay. In May 2023, Director Dharmesh Mehta began shooting the film and shared a glimpse from the muhurat show in Birmingham. Today, the office poster of the film has been released, and the release date is also out.

On Tuesday, 3 December, Rashami took to her Instagram and shared the official poster of the film featuring Rashami Desai in the family frame, including Amar Upadhayay. The beautiful, bright smiles on their faces look adorable. Rashami looks confident and happy in the poster, hinting at her bubbly and fun-filled character. In the background of Europe, it seems the family is situated in the UK, and it will be an interesting story that highlights the mother’s love and sacrifices. “Presenting the official poster of our upcoming Gujarati film #MomTaneNaiSamjay – a heartfelt story that beautifully captures the essence of a mother’s love and sacrifices.

The film is releasing all over India on 10 January 2025.🎥🍿

Scarlet Slate Studios

Bright Voyage Ltd.

Text Step Services Pvt. Ltd.

In association with Namanraj Productions

Presents.”

With her long caption, Rashami talked about her upcoming film which is set to release next year on 10 January 2025.

The film is produced by Chee Teng Joo in association with Namanraj Productions. It is co-powered by Harit Desai. Dharmesh Mehta has directed the film and Sachin and Jigar are behind the music.