To grab the spotlight at the function, take cues to styl designer lehenga inspired by celebrities Jasmin Bhasin, Helly Shah, and Rashami Desai.

If you are an Indian girl, having a lehenga in your wardrobe is a must. The three-piece traditional ensemble holds a special place in Indian girls due to its exquisite beauty and cultural significance. Adorned with intricate designs and vibrant hues, lehengas make them feel graceful and elegant. This traditional attire is a favorite for weddings and festivals, embodying heritage and modern style. If you are looking for inspiration, take cues from celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Helly Shah, and Rashami Desai.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Green Lehenga

Simple yet elegant, this green lehenga set by Jasmin is perfect for those who love simplicity. The beautiful green blouse in a trendy pattern pairs beautifully with the matching long ghera skirt. The floral thread work and intricate details are the highlights of this ensemble, making it a good pick for any function.

Helly Shah’s Shimmery Lehenga

If you are a girl who loves to merge timeless traditions with trends, Helly’s shimmery lehenga is the best choice. The strapless butterfly neckline blouse featuring a crafted flower paired with a simple shimmery multi-colored skirt complements her appearance. The sparkling touch of this outfit makes it a perfect fit for night events.

Rashami Desai’s Peach Lehenga

For the ones who love to keep it high five, this heavily embellished peach lehenga is a masterpiece that will take center stage wherever you go. The simple V-neck blouse with intricate craft is paired with a matching skirt. The netted dupatta completes her stunning appearance.

