After Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover’s Entry; Tejasswi Prakash In ‘The Traitors’?

Along with the pair of Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover, more names have come forward. Read below to know more.

There is going to be a big bang in the world of reality shows once again. Ever since the news has come about Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show The Traitors that Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover are going to share the screen together after 11 years, the excitement of the fans is not stopping. Now there is speculation about another big name joining this show and that name is Tejasswi Prakash.

Although the official list of the contestants of the show has not been revealed yet, but if sources are to be believed, Tejasswi has also been approached for this high voltage drama show. However, there is no confirmation on this news from either Tejasswi or the show makers, but if this is true, then this show can be even more spicy for the audience.

These famous faces can be seen in the show:

The names that are being discussed so far include, Raj Kundra, Rapper Raftaar, Social media star Apoorva Mukhija, Comedian Munawar Farooqui, Uorfi Javed, Karan Kundra, Jasmin Bhasin

If Tejasswi Prakash also appears in this show along with these famous faces, then ‘The Traitors’ can become the most trending reality show of this year.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover’s name being associated with this show is no less than a ruckus. Their love story which started on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye took the form of marriage in 2012, but both separated in 2014. Now after 11 years, both of them will be seen in the same show again, in such a situation the curiosity of the audience has increased even more.

‘The Traitors’ is an international format show, in which there is an interesting game of trust, deception and strategy. In this, the contestants are divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’, and a thrilling battle takes place between truth and deceit.

Now it has to be seen whether Tejasswi becomes a part of this ‘game of deception’ or not. But if she does, then this show will become more interesting for the audience.