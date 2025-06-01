Jasmin Bhasin’s Dazzling Leaf-Print Ensemble

Jasmin Bhasin shines in a glamorous gold slip top paired with a flowing black skirt featuring a bold slit. She embodies radiant sophistication with golden accents, chic styling, and maroon lips.

Jasmin Bhasin recently mesmerized fans with her exquisite look. In an outfit that radiates both grace and boldness, she showcased a beautiful fusion of gold and black. Her choice of attire featured a single-strap gold slip top adorned with intricate leaf patterns that shimmered and caught the light with every move, lending an opulent touch to her overall appearance.

The golden leaf pattern beautifully contrasted with the flowing black skirt, adding elegant softness to the ensemble. The skirt’s middle slit brought a contemporary edge, allowing Jasmin to showcase her toned legs and black heels, adding a sense of poise and confidence.

Jasmin styled her hair in a chic half-up bun, which kept her look modern and polished while leaving the rest of her hair open to cascade down her back. This hairstyle balanced the glamour of the outfit with a relaxed vibe, perfect for red-carpet events and stylish soirées.