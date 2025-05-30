The Traitors: Karan Singh Grover & Jennifer Winget Not A Part Of The Show; Will Show Up As Wildcard?

When Prime Video today launched the explosive trailer of its much-awaited unscripted reality show The Traitors, while fans were surprised by the glimpses of the show, one more thing shocked everyone and that was the disappearance of Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover.

For the past few weeks, reports were claiming that these two big names of television will be a part of this reality show. But when the official list of 20 celebrities was revealed in the trailer, fans were shocked, Jennifer and Karan’s name was nowhere in it.

Now in such a situation, discussions have intensified on social media that perhaps these two can be seen as wild card entries in the show.

Why is there so much buzz about Jennifer and Karan’s entry?

The pair of Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover has always been a favourite of the audience. Even though both of them have moved on in their lives, whenever their names come together in a project, the excitement of the fans doubles.

These 20 celebrities are already in the show

The show hosted by Karan Johar already includes 20 famous faces

Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala and Uorfi Javed.

But if names like Jennifer and Karan come as wild cards, then the game of the show can change.

The way deception, cunningness, and emotional breakdowns have been shown in the game in the trailer, it is clear that this show is going to be very different from common reality shows.

Will fans’ expectations come true?

Now the question is are Jennifer and Karan a part of the show?

Will their entry be at a point when the game is about to change completely?

Or are these just rumours?

All these questions will be answered from June 12, when The Traitors starts streaming on Prime Video, every Thursday at 8 pm.

Till then the question remains: Will Jennifer and Karan… betray or get betrayed?