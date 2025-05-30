The Traitors: Full List Of 20 Contestants – Karan Kundrra To Urfi Javed

Ever since the announcement, The Traitors has been in the headlines, and today, with Karan Johar introducing a long list of contestants, it has come into full spotlight. The makers released the trailer, revealing the names of 20 contestants, including popular names such as Karan Kundrra, Urfi Javed, and others. Check out the full list of 20 contestants of The Traitors.

At the launch event today, contestants were revealed in a unique way, with each one unveiling their face one after the other, wearing a red gown that was draped like a suspicious and dangerous person.

The Traitors 20 Contestants List

1) Karan Kundrra

2) Jasmin Bhasin

3) Urfi Javed

4) Apoorva Mukhija

5) Raftaar

6) Jannat Zubair

7) Purav Jha

8) Harsh Gujral

9) Ashish G Vidyarthi

10) Lakshmi Manchu,

11) Elnaaz Norouzi

12) Nikita Luther

13) Anshula Kapoor

14) Raj Kundra

15) Janvi Gaur

16) Maheep Kapoor

17) Mukesh Chhabra

18) Sudhanshu Pandey

19) Sahil Salathia

20) Sufi Motiwala

The upcoming reality show, The Traitors, is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, produced by All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production jointly. The format of the show is such that everyday players will betray each other and eliminate to compete for the grand prize. The Traitors will be hidden amongst innocent players who will murder every night. The show will air every Thursday, starting from June 12, 2025, at 8 PM on Prime Video.