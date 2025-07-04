Anshula Kapoor Gets Engaged To Rohan Thakkar In Dreamy NYC Proposal

A cold morning, Central Park in New York, a beautiful fort in front and a diamond ring in the hand. This moment in Anshula Kapoor’s life was exactly like the script of a film. But this was not reel, it was the most special story of her real life.

Anshula Kapoor shared the story of her love with the world by sharing some very beautiful pictures on Instagram. She wrote that she and Rohan met on an app on a random night in 2022. “The conversation started at 1:15 am on a Tuesday night, which lasted till 6 am. And from then on it felt that this is something special.”

Three years later, at the same time 1:15 AM India time, Rohan proposed to her in New York’s Central Park. And at that moment, time seemed to stop. “I was not the girl who believed in fairy tales… but what Rohan gave me that day was thoughtful, true and real magic,” Anshula wrote.

She replied, “I said yes… crying, shaking with laughter, with a happiness I can’t describe in words. Because from 2022 to now, it was always you. I am engaged to my best friend!!!”

Not just that, she also revealed that their first meal after the proposal was at Shake Shack that’s where their first conversation connected, “because our first conversation started with the love of shroom burgers!”

After the post, there was a flood of congratulatory messages for Anshula and Rohan. Arjun Kapoor got emotional and wrote, “My life found her forever… (Missed Mom a little extra today).”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “My sister is engaged, the best for the best.”

Khushi Kapoor wrote, “I love you both, my sister’s getting married!!”

Not just Anshula’s family, the entire Bollywood was seen standing with her in her happiness.

