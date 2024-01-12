Gorgeous: Anshula Kapoor turns edgy in polka dot black dress, check out

Anshula Kapoor recently looked stunning in a black polka dot long dress. She shared a lovely message about her style journey, admitting that in the past, she might have hidden in a baggy jumpsuit and felt proud just to try a new style. But now, she’s all about having fun with fashion and feeling cute in what she wears.

In her message, Anshula talked about experimenting with accessories and learning how to style clothes for her body. She mentioned the surprising power of accessories and layers in bringing a look together. Anshula encouraged others with a similar body type to try using a belt to highlight their waist or adding a blazer to mix up colors and patterns.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “The old me would have hidden away in the baggy jumpsuit and been super proud of just trying out a new silhouette! But where’s the fun in that? It’s about feeling cute in what I wear! So this is me just playing around with accessories and learning how to better style clothes for and on my body 🙃

The power of accessories and layers in bringing a look together still surprises me.

So if you’ve got a body like me, maybe experiment with using a belt to cinch your waist and accentuate those curves or add a blazer to break the colours / pattern.

Here’s to finding more ways to make a cute outfit even better!”

Her message was all about embracing your body and finding joy in trying out different styles. Anshula’s fashion journey is a reminder that style is not just about clothes; it’s about feeling confident and having fun with what you wear. So, cheers to Anshula and everyone finding new ways to make their outfits even better!