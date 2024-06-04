Arjun Kapoor says ‘always by your side’ to Anshula Kapoor as she pens about how she still ‘feels her mother’s absence’

The story of actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor has been an inspirational one for one and all. Everyone is aware about how the sibling duo lost their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor just at the brink of Arjun Kapoor’s debut, Ishaqzaade’s release.

The actor has been vocal about how his mother, who was already battling her health had seen the trailer of Ishaqzaade and been very proud of him but she never got to see the film. Hence, just like Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor – who hasn’t chosen acting as her profession but is a writer and an entrepreneur also felt the same loss and went through a similar process of grief.

Recently, writing for TheEstablished.Com, she penned an article about how, even after twelve years of losing her mother, it doesn’t get easier and she still feels her absence.

Being the loving and supportive brother that he is, Arjun Kapoor went on to post about the same offering comfort and support, as he wrote, “@anshulakpoor I’m sorry it doesn’t get easier. to be able to transcribe your feelings thoughts and emotions is something I wish I could do as vividly and honestly as you but I am unable to. just know that I feel the same way you do but perhaps I am unable to say it or express it the way you do. always by your side. love you to infinity and beyond”-

For the uninitiated, Mona Shourie Kapoor married producer Boney Kapoor in 1983 and gave birth to Arjun and Anshula in 1985 and 1990 respectively. The couple split in 1996 and even post that, she continued to live with her in-laws till her death in 2012.