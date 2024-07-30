TV News: Sumbul Touqeer’s Special Request To Followers, Surbhi Chandna’s Birthday Wish To Ishabaaz Co-star Kunal Jaisingh, Aamna Sharif Monsoon Fashion To Rashami Desai’s Morning Glow

Popular television stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Sumbul Touqeer’s special request to followers, Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday wish to Ishabaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh, Aamna Sharif’s monsoon fashion to Rashami Desai’s morning glow, check out the latest TV news below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Special Request To Followers

Sumbul Touqeer shared a post on her Instagram story in which she notified her followers about an accounting glitch. She also mentioned the fluctuations in her follower count and requested her followers to check and follow her again in case their account is accidentally removed. Check out her full post below!

Surbhi Chandna’s Birthday Wish For Ishqbaaz Co-star Kunal Jaisingh

Television actress Surbhi Chandna shared a picture of herself with an Ishqbaaz co-star, birthday man Kunal Jaisingh, as he turns 35 on 29 July, and they posed with broad smiles. By sharing the post, Surbhi Chandna wrote, “Birthday love once again KJU aka Raheel, your favorite potty wala heart” with a brown heart and tagged Kunal Jaisingh.

Jhanak Actress Hiba Nawab Gives Insight Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Drama

In her Instagram post, Hiba Nawab of the Jhanak serial shared a photo of herself as she stuns in an ethnic fit and poses with Kushal Ahuja. The actor takes a selfie picture while showcasing their fans about their occasional sequel for the upcoming episode. Hiba Nawab shared the post and wrote: “One with Sir ji Krushal Ahuja after 3416272882 days.”

Aamna Sharif Monsoon Fashion

In her Instagram post, Aamna Sharif shared a picture of herself as she poses in a western fit in Paris. The outfit features white with navy blue and gold buttons and a blaze. It pairs with a beige pleated mini skirt, which creates a stylish appearance for the monsoon look. The diva styles her look with an open half-tied hairstyle and pairs it with a sling bag, black leather knee-length boots, and a red umbrella.

Rashami Desai’s Morning Glow

Taking to her Instagram post, Rashami Desai shared a selfie picture of herself. The actress flaunts her morning glow with no makeup, peach matte lips, and brown brows. She styles her look with side-parted curly open tresses, and her smile is like a cherry on top.

Vanshaj Actor Mahir Pandhi Photoshoot With Bollywood Actress Lisa Haydon

The stunning actress Vanshaj actor Mahir Pandhi shared a photo of herself as he poses in a black jacket with pants, and on the other side, Lisa Haydon sizzles in a deep plunge neckline western dress with glam white hair. The actors give striking, candid poses for the camera.

Tina Datta’s Beach Look

In the Instagram post, Tina Datta posts photos of herself as she poses pastel green with a half-unbuttoned and full-sleeved shirt tucked in the high-assisted sheer ruffle hemline mini skirt, perfectly fitting her beach look. She styles her look with a low bun hairstyle and pairs it with black-shaded sunglasses.