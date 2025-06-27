TV News: Sumbul Touqeer Bags New Show On Sony TV To Lataa Saberwal’s Cryptic Note After Divorce – Check Updates

There have been major developments in the television world today, from actors getting new shows to personal life updates and more. Check out the latest updates from Sumbul Touqeer bagging a new show on Sony TV to Lataa Saberwal’s cryptic note after her divorce from husband Sanjeev Seth.

1) Sumbul Touqeer Bags New Show On Sony TV

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer, who has been part of hit shows like Imlie and Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, has now bagged a new show on Sony TV. According to the reports by Telly Chakkar, the actress has bagged a new show tentatively titled Itni Si Khushi’. Sony TV is bringing the new show with the production house Rose Audio Visual. There are no more details available yet about the new show.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Balvinder Singh Suri Celebrates The Show’s Success Of Topping The TRP Chart

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Balvinder Singh Suri shares a photo of himself dancing on dhol. His bright smile and energy highlight his happiness while the text says, “The expression says it all. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma tops the TRP chart across all the TV channels.” At the same time, in the caption he wrote, “party sharty toh banti hai buuurrrrraaaaaa.” This week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah topped the chart on the TRP ratings with TVR 2.2.

3) Lataa Saberwal Penned A Cryptic Note After Almost A Week Of Announcing Her Divorce

Recently, Lataa announced her separation from her husband, Sanjeev Seth, after sixteen years of togetherness. However, today, after days of the divorce announcement, the actress penned a cryptic note. In her post, the actress answered the question of how she wants her child to become, and she shared that she wants her child to become a good human being. Her post said, “What do you want your child to become ? My answer – A “Good human being” That is when everything else follows.”