Sumbul Touqeer Suffers Leg Injury, Shares BTS From Jhaad Foonk Sets

The weekend turns painful for actress Sumbul Touqeer as she becomes a victim of a leg injury. The actress was injured while filming for her upcoming movie, Jhaad Foonk. Although it may look dreamy and comfortable, the life of an actor is very challenging, as there is a lot of struggle not just to find the perfect project but also to put in all the blood, sweat, and effort to make a project successful. And Sumbul’s injury is a hint that sometimes actors grow through major issues while delivering their scenes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul re-shared this photo posted by the team member. In the image, Sumbul is seen in pain as she holds her leg, expressing her discomfort. As the image shows, Sumbul has a deep cut on her leg around her ankle, which is still fresh and looks painful with red blood and a deep cut. She was seen lying on the bed as someone captured her, showcasing her struggles behind the scenes. However, the actress didn’t reveal how she hurt herself or if this wound was fake or real.

However, if this is a real cut, it looks painful, and this also earns the actress more respect. Despite the hurtful event, Sumbul continued to perform. This incident occurred on the sets of her upcoming film, Jhaad Foonk. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film with a tor Harsh Rajput.

Talking about Sumbul Touqeer is a well-known actress who became a household name with her appearance as Imlie in the Star Plus show Imlie. She has also appeared in the shows Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and Bigg Boss. The actress is returning to big screens after six years, but this time, she marks her debut as a lead, playing the role of Astha in the upcoming film Jhaad Foonk.