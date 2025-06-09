Sumbul Touqeer And Samarpan Lama Are Back Together, New Project Coming Soon!

Popular TV actress Sumbul Touqeer and ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’ winner Samarpan Lama have once again appeared together. Sumbul Touqeer has shared a photo on Instagram, in which Samarpan and she are seen sitting on the floor in a dance studio. This post has increased curiosity among the fans.

With the photo, she has written in the caption, “New Project Loading”, but no details have been shared about this project. Is this a new song? Is it a movie? Or a TV show? The answer to this question has not been revealed yet, but fans are very excited to see this unique pair together.

Sumbul and Samarpan have known each other for a long time. Both have performed and collaborated before. Their pair has always received the love of the audience, and now that the two are coming together again for a project, the expectations have increased even more.

Talking about Sumbul Touqeer, she is a talented actress born in 2003, who has made her mark in every household with serials like ‘Imlie’ and ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’. In 2022, she became a part of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and finished seventh. In 2025, she did a cameo as Vedika in ‘Jaadoo Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam’.

Talking about Samarpan Lama, he won the hearts of the people by winning ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’. His dedicated dancing skills and performance not only made him a winner but also got him a huge fan following. He also won the show and received a prize money of ₹15 lakh.

Now that Sumbul and Samarpan are working together on a project, it will be very interesting to see what new form their chemistry takes. Fans are eagerly waiting for this “New Project”.

