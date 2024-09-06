Aliya Basu Gayab Hai fame Salim Diwan remembers his father on his 4th death anniversary

Actor Salim Diwan, who played the titular role in the recently released Bollywood movie Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, remembered his late father, Dr. S.D. Chopdar, on his fourth death anniversary by sharing a picture on his Instagram.

Remembering his father, Salim Diwan wrote, “Daddy, it has been 4 years since you left this world, but not a single day passes when I don’t feel your presence in my heart. I remember all the righteous paths you showed me, and I continue to follow the values, love, and wisdom you instilled in me. I feel the absence of your guidance and affection at every turn.”

On his father’s fourth death anniversary, Diwan offered heartfelt prayers and tribute. At the end of his post, he wrote “Miss you, Daddy” to express his longing for his father. The actor was very close to his father, and after his passing, Salim found it difficult to cope for a while. Dr. S.D. Chopdar passed away on September 6, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed about always sharing a close bond with his father.

Diwan said, “I feel having a father in life is an important part, and only after they are gone you do realize that there is no one else left to feel proud of your achievements. I learned about dedication, hard work, and the importance of helping others from my father. My father always had a big heart, he never saw anyone as a stranger, and believed in helping the needy discreetly. Along with being a social figure, he was strong in family values, and I learned a lot from him, which he continues to apply in my life.”

Salim continued, “My father was everything to me in this world. After his passing, I feel like someone is missing in my life, no one else could replace him.”

On his father’s death anniversary, Salim engages in charitable activities, such as feeding children in orphanages and spending time with elderly people in old-age homes.

Salim Diwan’s father, Dr. S.D. Chopdar, was honoured by the Government of India’s postal department with a commemorative stamp on his death anniversary for his work in the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. Through his pharmaceutical company, he provided addiction treatment medicines for free as part of this national campaign. He was also recognized with several national awards by the AYUSH Ministry of the Government of India for his services to society.

Diwan is also known for featuring in Ankur Arora Murder Case and Bollywood Diaries.