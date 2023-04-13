Bollywood actor Salim Diwan known for featuring in movies like Ankur Arora Murder Case, Bollywood Diaries, is currently exploring the digital medium. He is delighted to star in a music video titled Shehar Mein Bewafa that also features TV actress Aneri Vajani. Aneri was last seen in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa.

The song is written by the legendary Kumaar and composed by Swaroop Bhalwankar and is produced by Mohsin Khan (Cinematic Keeda) and steam on Zee Music Company.

The song also features Raj Barman, who is also a singer and a rising star in the field of the music industry today.

Recently, Salim Diwan was appreciated for his short film ‘For me for the world’. It has entered the world record for getting a maximum number of international film awards. Salim is currently focusing on featuring in music videos and has a couple of web series and films in hand which are to be announced soon.

Aneri made her acting debut with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar as Paakhi in 2012. Vajani is best known for her portrayal of Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh. She earned a huge popularity after featuring as Malvika Kapadia in Anupamaa.

It will be a great union in the song for these two talented celebrities!!