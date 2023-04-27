I get complimented for the South Indian food that I make: Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani talks about her food choices.

Aneri Vajani the talented actress who was last seen in the role of Mukku in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, is a foodie by heart. She loves to cook her favourite dishes. She gets appreciated for her culinary acumen too.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aneri talks about her love for food.

Check them here.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

A roadside Sandwich or Maggi or even Khichdi.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I make really nice Dal Chawal, Roti Sabzi, Maagi, Sandwiches, Pasta, Chinese, South Indian food.

Veg or Non Veg?

Vegetarian

Baked or fried?

Fried

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I used to hate Lauki a lot. But now I like it.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

The weird thing about me is that when I see a dish, it has to be appealing to me. Otherwise, I do not even touch it. I am very choosy about what I eat.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Salman Khan

Midnight snack?

Makhanas or Maggi

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I make good Sambar and red Chutney, Dosa.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

South Indian food, Bindi Sabzi, and Gujju Dal.