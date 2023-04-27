ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

I get complimented for the South Indian food that I make: Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani talks about her food choices.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Apr,2023 11:04:53
I get complimented for the South Indian food that I make: Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani the talented actress who was last seen in the role of Mukku in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, is a foodie by heart. She loves to cook her favourite dishes. She gets appreciated for her culinary acumen too.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aneri talks about her love for food.

Check them here.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

A roadside Sandwich or Maggi or even Khichdi.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I make really nice Dal Chawal, Roti Sabzi, Maagi, Sandwiches, Pasta, Chinese, South Indian food.

 Veg or Non Veg?

Vegetarian

Baked or fried?

Fried

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I used to hate Lauki a lot. But now I like it.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

The weird thing about me is that when I see a dish, it has to be appealing to me. Otherwise, I do not even touch it. I am very choosy about what I eat.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Salman Khan

Midnight snack?

Makhanas or Maggi

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I make good Sambar and red Chutney, Dosa.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

South Indian food, Bindi Sabzi, and Gujju Dal.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
I see to it that my performance looks as natural as it can in Lag Ja Gale: Gagan Anand
I see to it that my performance looks as natural as it can in Lag Ja Gale: Gagan Anand
Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal
Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet's new show for Dangal
Pandya Store Fame Kiara Sadh Puts Up BTS Pics Of Krish-Prerna Engagement In The Show
Pandya Store Fame Kiara Sadh Puts Up BTS Pics Of Krish-Prerna Engagement In The Show
Television will try out experiments, but OTT will always be more adventurous: Producer Yash Patnaik
Television will try out experiments, but OTT will always be more adventurous: Producer Yash Patnaik
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns against Abhinav?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu turns against Abhinav?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa confident of uniting with Anuj
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa confident of uniting with Anuj
Latest Stories
'Fitness diaries' ft. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna
'Fitness diaries' ft. Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan postpones singing competition’s second round
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan postpones singing competition’s second round
"They think I m some firang," says Tara Sutaria on audience's reaction to her identity
"They think I m some firang," says Tara Sutaria on audience's reaction to her identity
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi fights with terrorists
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi fights with terrorists
Maitree spoiler: Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son holds Maitree at gunpoint
Maitree spoiler: Dhananjay Chaturvedi’s son holds Maitree at gunpoint
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda welcome a baby boy
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda welcome a baby boy
Read Latest News