Animal Fame Triptii Dimri Glows In Golden Glitter, Stabs Hearts With Her Magical Smile

Triptii Dimri is basking in the glory of her stint in the blockbuster film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, she jetted off to Italy to enjoy her summer vacation. As soon as the diva lands in the beautiful city, she treats her fans with insights into her fun-filled and thrilling vacation. However, her new photos showcasing her golden hour glow have left her fans spellbound.

Triptii Dimri’s Golden Glitter Glow In Photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Triptii shared a series of captivating photos that gave her fans a sneak peek into her adventurous time in Italy. The first pic showed the Animal actress peeping into the camera as she flaunted her golden hour glow. Wearing a black-and-white comfy and flowy maxi dress, the actress looks gorgeous. Her open hairstyle, pink makeup, and winged eyeliner add an extra dose of charm.

As you swipe through the photos, you will see Triptii’s unfiltered side showcasing her quirky side in candid moments. Amidst the city chaos, the actress also enjoyed riding a motorcycle. Well, a city adventure is incomplete without good food and some time in nature, as Triptii tried some delicious food on the streets. Lastly, with the moody weather, the actress enjoyed walking on the streets.

Triptii Dimri will next feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan.