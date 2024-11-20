Tripti Dimri’s post-Animal buzz time running out? Gets replaced by Sharvari in upcoming Kartik Aaryan’s next

In a significant casting update, actress Triptii Dimri has been replaced by Sharvari in director Anurag Basu’s upcoming love story, where she was initially set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan. This development comes after a challenging phase for Dimri, despite her association with multiple high-profile projects.

Dimri, known for her critically acclaimed performances in Qala and Bulbbul, had three major releases recently. However, the reception to these projects has been mixed. Her first release, Bad Newzz, was anticipated to make an impact but failed to resonate with the audience, receiving substantial criticism. This was followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which featured Rajkummar Rao. Despite the momentum from Rao’s recent blockbuster Stree 2, the film underperformed at the box office and failed to generate positive word-of-mouth.

The most notable setback came with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a successful film that primarily focused on Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Dimri’s character was sidelined, offering her little scope to showcase her talent. Although the film achieved commercial success, it did not contribute significantly to Dimri’s career trajectory.

Dimri still has notable projects in her lineup, including Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and a yet-untitled big-budget film with Shahid Kapoor. These films are expected to provide her with opportunities to regain momentum and showcase her acting prowess.

While her recent projects have not yielded the desired results, Dimri’s talent and performances in her earlier films have established her as a skilled actor. Industry observers believe that this phase might be a transitional one, and her upcoming projects could pave the way for a stronger comeback.

As Dimri navigates this phase of highs and lows, her fans and critics alike are hopeful to see her in roles that align with her strengths, akin to her memorable performances in Qala and Bulbbul. With promising projects in the pipeline, it remains to be seen how she will leverage these opportunities to solidify her position in the industry.

Sharvari, meanwhile, stepping into the Anurag Basu film, adds a new dimension to the project, marking another intriguing collaboration. As in Dimri’s case, one hopes for nothing but the best.