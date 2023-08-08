ADVERTISEMENT
Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi talks about nurturing young talents and more, read

Chiranjeevi revealed that he recently watched the film "Vedhalam" and was genuinely impressed by it. He conveyed his desire to present such compelling narratives to Telugu audiences.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Aug,2023 02:05:34
Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi talks about nurturing young talents and more, read 841107

The highly anticipated movie “Bholaa Shankar,” led by the iconic Megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to grace the silver screen on August 11. Helmed by director Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments, the film has been generating excitement among fans. The pre-release event, held in Hyderabad, provided a platform for Chiranjeevi to share his thoughts on a trending topic – film remakes.

Expressing his views on the matter, Chiranjeevi revealed that he recently watched the film “Vedhalam” and was genuinely impressed by it. He conveyed his desire to present such compelling narratives to Telugu audiences. Chiru also pointed out that the team behind “Bholaa Shankar” informed him that “Vedhalam” isn’t accessible on any streaming platform. Addressing the ongoing discussions surrounding remakes, Chiranjeevi expressed his lack of understanding for the fuss they tend to generate. Moreover, he joyfully acknowledged the presence of teenage fans at the event.

Speaking about his experience with “Bholaa Shankar,” Chiranjeevi conveyed a positive sentiment associated with the project. He emphasized that the film industry is not confined to any particular family, highlighting the importance of nurturing young talents for the industry’s growth.

Chiru recognized the dedication of editor Marthand Venkatesh, who devoted countless hours to perfecting the film. Expressing optimism, Chiranjeevi expressed his hope that producer Anil Sunkara would achieve significant success with “Bholaa Shankar.” He lauded director Meher Ramesh for doing justice to the film, especially in capturing emotional scenes that resonated well with the story. Chiru underscored the significance of sisterly emotions as a key element of “Bholaa Shankar.”

As the release date approaches, the buzz around “Bholaa Shankar” continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting Chiranjeevi’s latest cinematic endeavour.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

