Bholaa Shankar Scoop: Chiranjeevi did not charge any fee for his role [Reports]

Chiranjeevi’s highly-anticipated film, “Bholaa Shankar,” is directed by Meher Ramesh, who is making a grand comeback to the director’s chair after almost a decade. With this project, he is determined to prove his directorial prowess and achieve resounding success.

The movie boasts an impressive lineup of renowned actors, and it is being produced by Anil Sunkara, in collaboration with Creative Commercials. What’s intriguing is the latest gossip in the film circles, claiming that Chiranjeevi generously chose not to charge any fee for his role. Instead, he opted for a share in the film’s profits, as mentioned in an article by 123 Telugu.

The makers have struck a lucrative deal by selling the theatrical rights at a staggering price, and they are also expecting a substantial revenue boost from the film’s OTT rights.

Once “Bholaa Shankar” hits the silver screen, Chiranjeevi will enjoy a significant share in the box office collections, while the producers will revel in the profits earned from the film’s various rights, all of which have fetched impressive sums, as mentioned in the reports.

Joining the star-studded cast, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannah Bhatia play crucial roles in the movie, accompanied by the mesmerizing music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Fans can mark their calendars for the much-awaited release of “Bholaa Shankar” on August 11th this year.

