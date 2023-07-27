ADVERTISEMENT
Bhola Shankar Trailer: Witness Chiranjeevi's Action Sequence

South Megastar Chiranjeevi, in his film trailer Bhola Shankar is impressing the audience with his action sequence. The film will release on 11th August 2023

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 18:37:59
Chiranjeevi is a veteran actor who has impressed the audience with his amazing onscreen conduct. His upcoming song Bhola Shankar trailer has been released a little while earlier. As per the trailer, the film seems to be a proper commercial entertainer. Bhola Shankar’s trailer is full of action and entertainment to keep the audience sticked to the chair. The makers of the film have spent lavishly, and the trailer meets up to the expectations.

Bhola Shankar Trailer

The trailer begins with Megastar thrilling with his comic timing and excels the action sequence. At the same time, Tamannaah stuns with her glamour. In contrast, Keerthy Suresh portrays the role of his sister. The trailer is the perfect treat for the fans and his mass lovers. The film also has strong emotional drama.

The upcoming Indian Telugu action drama film is directed by Meher Ramesh. It is the remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on 11 August 2023 in theatres.

Chiranjeevi is one of the Megastars in the South cinema. His son Ram Charan is also a superstar actor in the field. Chiranjeevi has worked in many hit films like Acharya, Godfather, Waltair Veerayya, Gang Leader, Stalin, and many others.

So are you guys excited about the film Bhola Shankar releasing on 11th August? Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

