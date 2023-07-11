Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar is the ultimate party anthem

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Bholaa Shankar released its second single today, Jam Jam Jajjanaka. The song is a peppy dance number with attractive dance moves from Chiranjeevi. The actor looks uber cool and stylish in the song, and his energy and screen presence are again on full display.

The song begins with a portion of the Telangana folk song Narsapelli, which sets the tone for the rest of the song. The music rendered by Mahati Swara Sagar is catchy and gives off party vibes. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics are in tune with the music composed, and Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli’s powerful rendition made the song even more beautiful.

The song’s hook line, “Jam Jam Jajjanaka,” will surely get stuck in your head. The song also features some impressive dance moves from Chiranjeevi, who shows off his moves in various settings, including a bar, a club, and a street.

The song was released on YouTube at 10:00 AM IST on July 11, 2023. It has garnered over 1 million views in just a few hours and is trending at number 1 on YouTube in India. Fans are loving the song and are calling it a “party anthem.” The song was shot in Hyderabad and Goa. It was choreographed by Sekhar Master and features a cameo appearance by actor Vennela Kishore. The song is a part of the film’s promotional campaign.

Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh and produced under AK Entertainments, is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vennela Kishore. The song is expected to be a big hit when the film releases in August. It is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at theatres and parties alike.