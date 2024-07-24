South News: Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ Fire Song, Vijay, ‘The G.O.A.T’ cooks a storm, Ajith joins Prashanth Neel Universe & more

The entertainment industry continues to keep buzzing and while the Hindi film industry has their own developments to look forward to, the South industry has their own set of changes to look forward to as well. Here’s a round up of the same-

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ Fire Song ignites buzz

On the one hand, there’s Suriya 44 in the works but one of the most anticipated projects of the actor has now ignited a huge buzz, and that film is Kanguva. The first single ‘Fire Song’ from the upcoming Tamil film ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya, has garnered significant attention and praise from fans and celebrities alike.

The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, achieved over 8 million views across various languages within 24 hours of its release. The film is set for an October 10, 2024 release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ cooks up a storm

Given that Thalapathy Vijay is all set to call it curtains in his film career, the actor’s film, The Greatest Of All Time has hence created a humongous impact already. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi, Aishwarya Kalpathi, and AGS Entertainment, the film is set to release on September 5th. Fans are expressing their excitement and support for Vijay, highlighting his significant role in the film and his status as a leading figure in the Tamil film industry. Fans have been using hashtags like #TheGOAT, #TheGreatestOfAllTime, and #ThalapathyVijay to show their enthusiasm.

Chiranjeevi’s ‘Indra’ completes 22 years

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been a legend for several years but over 22 years ago, the actor’s film, Indra released and set several box office records, also going on to become the first Telugu film to collect a share of 25 crores and was the highest grosser of the year. ‘Indra’ also achieved the record of running for 175 days in 32 centers.

Ajith joins Prashanth Neel Universe

Serving as a major casting update, superstar Ajith is all set and rolling to join KGF fame director, Prashanth Neel for two consecutive projects. The first film will be standalone while the other one will be serving a link into Neel’s KGF universe setting you things for KGF 3. Ajith Kumar is also working on other projects including Vidaa Muyarchi and GoodBadUgly.