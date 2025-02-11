After Suriya, Jr NTR Joins VD12, Vijay Deverakonda Drops Adorable BTS Pic

Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is all set to entertain the audience yet again on the silver screen with his upcoming film VD12. The makers of the project made it even more interesting, with superstar Suriya lending his voice as a narrator in the teaser for the Tamil version. After Suriya, now actor Jr NTR, joined the film, the actor will lend his voice for the teaser in the Telugu version. In addition, actor Ranbir Kapoor lends his voice to the Hindi version. The film’s teaser is set to drop off on 12 February 2025.

Building up the excitement, Vijay Deverakonda shared behind-the-scenes photos with all three stars—Suriya, Jr NTR, and Ranbir Kapoor. Expressing his gratitude to Jr NTR, Vijay penned a note revealing the wholesome moments with him: “Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @jrntr anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world. #VD12 Title and teaser tomorrow!” In the photo, the duo looks adorable, posing for the camera.

Vijay penned a heartfelt note for Suriya and wrote, “@actorsuriya anna. Everybody knows my fondness for anna, i have admired him for many many years now, the little i know him, i see the powerhouse of an actor he is, the softest sweetest wise man he is.. i knew he wouldn’t say no to me, so before i asked him for his voice, i requested him to please say no to whatever i ask-yet he did not. Love you Na. #VD12. Title & Teaser Tomorrow.”

Welcoming Ranbir Kapoor on board, “Ranbirr. One of my favourite actors since i have had favourites- he said Ofcourse i am doing your teaser even before i completed my sentence asking him to do it. I am so excited to see the Hindi version to my favourites VO:) thank you RK- biggest hugs and love.”

VD12 is helmed by Gowtan Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It will be released in May 2025.