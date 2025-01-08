Suriya And Pooja Hegde Starrer ‘Retro’ Release Date Revealed, Fans Go Crazy

Popular South actor Suriya is all set to mark his comeback on the big screen with his upcoming film Retro. The actor will pair alongside Pooja Hegde and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. On Wednesday, 8 January, the makers of the film revealed the release date of the film with an intriguing poster featuring the lead actor.

Suriya took to his Instagram account and shared the poster of his upcoming film. The poster features himself sitting in a dark area wearing old-style clothes. With blood on his face, bandaged hands, and holding a sword, he looks intense. In his caption, the actor revealed the release date of the film, which is 1 May 2025.

Fans reacted to the good news and expressed their opinions in the comments box under Suriya’s post. Aul user said, “Finally THE ONE is arriving on May One. Can’t wait for the grand entry.” The second wrote, “#Retro is all set to RULE BOX OFFICE FROM 1 MAY.” The third commented, “The king is came back…. @actorsuriya.”

Retro is bankrolled by Stone Bench Films of Karthik and Supriya’s 2D Entertainment. Recently, the teaser of the film was released, introducing the lead characters, Suriya and Pooja. Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, while Pooja was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Are you too excited?