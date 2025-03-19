Sunita Williams returns from space, Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan Elated

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after spending over nine months in space. Their mission, initially planned as a brief test flight, was unexpectedly extended due to technical challenges with their spacecraft. The duo finally landed off the coast of Florida, bringing an end to their prolonged stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Williams and Wilmore had launched in June 2023 aboard Boeing’s Starliner for a short-duration mission. However, propulsion issues prevented their timely return, leading to an extended stay in orbit. They eventually traveled back aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, accompanied by two other astronauts.

Following their return, veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared a message on social media, acknowledging the astronauts’ resilience. He described their journey as remarkable and praised their perseverance through unforeseen circumstances. The actor also appreciated the efforts of SpaceX and NASA in ensuring their safe return.

Actor R Madhavan also expressed his happiness at seeing Williams back on Earth. He mentioned that after many months of uncertainty, it was a relief to see her return safely. He credited divine grace and the collective prayers of many for the successful outcome. Additionally, he commended the space agencies and teams involved in the mission.

The astronauts’ return marks the conclusion of an unplanned but historic mission that tested endurance and problem-solving in space. Their experience will likely contribute to future advancements in space travel and mission planning.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHXAF9ZzyIA/?igsh=amt5aGM5M3AzcDI5