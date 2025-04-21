Box Office: ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ sees a huge jump on Sunday

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, continues its theatrical journey with a promising start. The film, which arrived in cinemas on April 18, chronicles the journey of C Sankaran Nair, a notable Indian lawyer known for his legal resistance during the colonial era. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

In its first three days, the film managed to bring in a total of Rs 29.75 crore. Day-wise earnings reflect a steady upward trend, with approximately Rs 7.75 crore collected on the first day, Rs 9.75 crore on the second, and Rs 12.25 crore on the third. This growth has been attributed largely to positive audience feedback and increasing footfall over the weekend.

Though not a mainstream action-heavy drama, the film has still found its footing at the box office. Released alongside Sunny Deol’s Jaat, a film that has drawn a strong crowd due to its high-intensity narrative, Kesari Chapter 2 is navigating a competitive market.

Set against the backdrop of the events following the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, the film presents a dramatized account of one man’s legal defiance. While inspired by history, the courtroom events depicted are fictional and created for cinematic effect.

How the film holds up in the coming days remains to be seen, especially with tough competition from Jaat, which is tracking strongly toward a major box office milestone. As weekday collections start rolling in, the film’s long-term performance will depend on sustained viewer interest.