After ‘Sikandar’, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Faces Online Piracy Hours After Release

The historical courtroom film Kesari Chapter 2 has been leaked on piracy platforms shortly after it hit theatres, becoming the latest victim in a recurring issue affecting the film industry. The movie, headlined by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, was released amid anticipation but has now found itself circulating online in various file formats and resolutions.

According to media sources, pirated copies of the film were spotted across several illegal streaming sites in versions ranging from full HD to low-quality mobile formats. This development adds Kesari 2 to a growing number of recent films that have been targeted by piracy networks. Titles like Sikandar, Empuraan, Vidaamuyarchi, and Game Changer have also faced similar leaks, raising concerns over content security in the digital era.

There has been no official comment from the production house, Dharma Productions, regarding the incident. The leak may pose additional challenges for the film’s revenue and reach, especially in its opening week.

During a recent interaction with fans, Akshay Kumar had spoken about the importance of being focused during the screening of Kesari Chapter 2. He urged audiences to remain engaged and avoid distractions such as mobile usage during the film.

Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on a landmark legal episode tied to colonial India and features fictionalized court proceedings following a tragic historical event. The film is helmed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi and has been produced with a significant budget.

Despite its strong cast and unique theme, the film saw a modest opening at the box office, collecting ₹7.5 crore on its first day. The impact of the online leak on its overall business remains to be seen.