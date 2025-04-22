‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Holds Strong at the Box Office on Monday

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has completed its first Monday at the box office with consistent performance. The historical courtroom drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has accumulated ₹34 crore in domestic earnings by the end of its fourth day in theatres.

On Monday, the film added ₹4.5 crore to its total, showing stable interest among moviegoers despite the weekday dip. Audience turnout showed moderate engagement across the day, with higher traction noted during the evening and night screenings.

Set in the early 20th century, the film presents a legal battle that followed a defining moment in India’s colonial past. Drawing from real-life incidents and people, the narrative focuses on courtroom proceedings sparked by the events in Amritsar in 1919. It explores the legal and emotional aftermath through the story of Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair.

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, with support from R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Their characters are central to the film’s courtroom confrontations and political discourse. The ensemble also features international and Indian actors portraying key historical figures.

The project is not a direct continuation of the 2019 film Kesari, but carries forward a thematic link, delving deeper into another chapter of India’s colonial resistance. With its focus on legal strategy and historical accountability, the film takes a different route than its predecessor.

As the film enters its first full week, it remains to be seen how it performs with midweek audiences. Industry analysts are watching closely to assess how the film holds its ground amidst upcoming releases.