Thalapathy 69: Pooja Hegde and actor Vijay call it wraps at midnight, see photo

Actress Pooja Hegde recently captivated fans by sharing a striking photo from the set of the much-anticipated film Thalapathy 69. Captured in the early hours of December 21, 2024, the image shows Pooja and Tamil cinema icon Vijay near a serene seashore under the moonlit sky. Sharing the photo with the caption, “Last day shoot of 2024 for the movie Thalapathy 69,” Pooja highlighted the intense, late-night efforts behind the film’s production.

Directed by the acclaimed H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Thalapathy 69 is a political action thriller that has already garnered immense buzz. With Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Notably, this project is expected to mark Vijay’s final appearance in films before transitioning into full-time politics, making it a landmark in his illustrious career.

In a recent interview, director H. Vinoth shared that Thalapathy 69 will tackle politically charged themes with fiery dialogues that address contemporary issues. Vijay’s commanding screen presence and powerful delivery are expected to elevate the film’s narrative, providing both entertainment and a thought-provoking commentary on current affairs.

The production journey of Thalapathy 69 began with a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai in October 2024, followed by an intensive shooting schedule across multiple locations. Recent shoots included visually striking scenes filmed along the Chennai coastline, adding dramatic depth to the story. Pooja Hegde, known for her engaging social media presence, has actively shared glimpses from the set, offering fans an inside look at the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew.

Set for a 2025 release, Thalapathy 69 is more than just a film. It symbolizes Vijay’s farewell to the silver screen as he prepares to channel his influence into politics. With its compelling storyline, a stellar cast, and a blend of action and political drama, the film has already set high expectations. Fans eagerly await further updates, knowing that this milestone project promises a blend of cinematic brilliance and socially relevant themes.