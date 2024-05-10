Allu Arjun expresses his wishes for Pawan Kalyan & Chiranjeevi for their respective milestones

Allu Arjun took a moment to acknowledge two major developments recently. On the one hand, Pawan Kalyan confirmed to be contesting in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections through the Jana Sena Party, and on the other hand, Chiranjeevi received the Padma Vibhushan Award.

Both of them being huge instances, Arjun went on to post about the same in his Instagram stories. For Pawan Kalyan, he wrote “My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you’ve chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for.”-

Then, when it comes to wishing Chiranjeevi, he wrote, “My Heartfelt Congratulations to Chiranjeevi garu for being conferred with prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud.”

For the uninitated, Allu Arjun campaigned in person for Pawan Kalyan back in 2019 as well, where he shared the stage with him and delivered a speech as well.

When it comes to Allu Arjun’s workfront, the actor is all set to reprise his much-anticipated and extremely-hyped role of Pushparaj in what it touted to be the biggest film of 2024 – Pushpa 2 – The Rule. A teaser and the lyrical version of the song, Pushpa Pushpa has already been out and created a rage.