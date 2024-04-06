Movies | News

Vijay Devarakonda playing an ambitious wannabe tycoon seems to be as ubiquitous in this vapid family fare as Rajinikanth usually is in his films.

After two severe blows to his career, Liger and Kushi Vijay Deverakonda is sadly heading towards another debacle.

His new release Family Star has been severely panned and inside reports state that the film went grossly overbudget in pandering to the hero’s egoistic(though alas elusive) pursuit of success.

A source from Hyderabad reveals, “The second-half of the film unnecessarily moves to New York. This shot up the film’s budget astronomically and added no value to the endproduct.”

There is also an extremely distasteful sequence at Times Square where VD is accosted by some American women who mistake him for a sex worker.

“I am not that kind of a man,” VD extricates himself from evil influences so that his character can remains unsullied for the heroine.

The entire project is one more (vain) attempt to make VD into an omnipresent superstar in the same league as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Prithvi Raj Sukumaran. You can’t be in every frame in a purported family film even if you are the Family Star, whatever that ‘memes’.

