Box Office: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" earns 9.90 crores on day 3, collects 22.59 crores

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most adored and loved on-screen couples in the Indian entertainment industry. Their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is doing well at the box office. Let's read the latest box office update

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 Jun,2023 16:11:32
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie is currently receiving a lot of love and attention among the masses. The movie has won the hearts of many already, all thanks to the promotional strategy and tactics that they have opted for from their end. For the unversed, this is the first time both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan joined hands together for a movie and well, their sizzling chemistry is indeed stunning and a winner for real.

Let’s take a look at the box office update of the movie on day 3:

As far as the box office is concerned ladies and gentlemen, the movie did decent numbers in the box office on the first three days. On the first day, it collected 5.49 crores and on day 2, it collected around 7.20 crores, thereby taking the total collection to 12.69 crores till Saturday end of day. On Sunday, the movie collected 9.90 crores thereby taking the total collection to 22.59 crores. With good, solid word of mouth, the numbers are expected to only increase and get bigger and better.

Well, have you all seen the movie? What are your expectations from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan? Did you all like the movie and their performance in the same folks?

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

