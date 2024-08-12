Dev’s ‘Khadan’ Song Recording Underway in Mumbai, Composer Rathijit Bhattacharjee Reveals Details

The much-anticipated film ‘Khadan’ has been making headlines, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on its progress. Recent reports suggest that the song recording for the film is underway in Mumbai, with the experienced and talented composer Rathijit Bhattacharya at the helm. His work on the film’s music, with one love song already recorded, will surely be a treat for the audience.

According to sources, the love song, written by Ritam Sen and composed by Bhattacharjee, was recorded at Yashraj Film Studio in Mumbai. Deepak Adhikari, the film’s lead actor and producer, will be seen singing on screen, accompanied by Radhika Pal. The song is said to be a romantic number, with Bhattacharya expressing his happiness at singing love songs after a long time.

In addition to the love song, Bhattacharjee has also composed another song for the film, which may be used in action scenes to add pace and drama. The singer for this song has yet to be finalized, with speculation suggesting it could be Kunal Ganjawala. However, Bhattacharjee remained tight-lipped about the singer’s identity, stating that the team is currently focused on the film’s teaser.

Bhattacharjee’s involvement in Khadan marks his third collaboration with Dev, having previously worked on Projapoti and Pradhan. His experience and expertise are expected to add an added layer of depth to the film’s music.

As the song recording continues, fans eagerly await updates on the film’s teaser and lead singer for the second song. With Bhattacharjee’s involvement and Dev’s enthusiasm, ‘Khadan’ is shaping to be a highly anticipated release in the Bengali film industry.