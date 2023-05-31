ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani's dark and sensuous avatar gets a special compliment from Mouni Roy

Disha Patani has always been a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment industry and we love her. Right now, her latest dark and sensuous avatar is going viral and we love it. Let's check out the latest happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 10:55:32
Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful and gorgeous modern-day actresses and performing divas in the Hindi film industry. The actress started to get her share of fame and popularity immediately after the big and gigantic success of her debut movie in Bollywood aka MS Dhoni: The Untold Story movie and well, from there onwards, things have genuinely been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in her professional life. That movie gave her the ideal platform to launch her talent and potential in front of the entire world and well, that’s what we love the most. Today, because of her hotness, sensuality and classy fashion swag at the same time, Disha Patani is regarded highly as one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses in the country right now.

Disha Patani shares a super hot video of herself in black dress and Mouni Roy has commented on it:

Whenever Disha Patani shares stunning and sexy photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle, it is nothing less than a sensational and wonderful experience for her fans and admirers all over the country. Well, this time, Disha Patani is seen burning hearts like a pro in a stunning and super sensuous black dress with her latest videos. While innumerable fans have commented on it, the best one has to be from none other than her new bestie in town aka Mouni Roy. Want to check out where and how? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic right? Friendship goals in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

