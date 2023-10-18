Movies | Celebrities

Dressed to the Nines: Lisa Haydon stuns in a Rs. 544,893 cocktail dress by Bibhu Mohapatra!

Lisa Haydon, the Bollywood sensation known for her impeccable style, recently dazzled in a show-stopping cocktail dress that sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 12:15:31
Lisa Haydon, the Bollywood sensation known for her impeccable style, recently dazzled in a show-stopping cocktail dress that sent fashion enthusiasts into a frenzy. The dress in question? A mesmerizing Porcelain Sculpted Cady and Silk Charmeuse masterpiece, adorned with Sequined Pearl Embroidery, designed by none other than the maestro himself, Bibhu Mohapatra. This jaw-dropping creation comes with a price tag that matches its opulence, ringing in at a princely sum of Rs. 544,893.

A closer look at her outfit

The dress, a true work of art, boasts an elegant yet seductive silhouette. With its center-back invisible zipper, it clings to every curve, showcasing Lisa’s enviable figure with grace and finesse. It’s the kind of dress that you can’t help but turn heads in, and Lisa Haydon did just that.

For the occasion, Lisa complemented the dress with a hairstyle that was nothing short of sleek and sophisticated. Her pulled-back gelled hair added an extra touch of glamour, letting the dress take center stage. But let’s not forget the makeup! Lisa’s bold eyes and her choice of soft pink lips added the perfect balance of allure and charm to her overall look. It’s no wonder she’s a fashion icon – she knows how to make a statement.

And, of course, a dress this fabulous deserves equally fabulous footwear. Lisa completed her ensemble with strappy black heels that elevated her stature and her style game. The contrast of the bold black heels against the delicate, porcelain-hued dress was a stroke of fashion genius.

In the world of fashion, it’s not just about what you wear; it’s how you wear it. Lisa Haydon’s recent appearance in this Bibhu Mohapatra masterpiece proves that when it comes to turning heads and setting trends, she’s got it all in the bag. Her look was nothing short of spectacular – a true testament to the power of style, confidence, and the magic of a show-stopping cocktail dress.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

