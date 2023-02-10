Vidya Balan is one of the cutest and most adorable divas and performing artistes that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been dazzling and winning hearts with her successful career over the years and well, that’s why, today, she’s a reason of pride for the whole country. Vidya Balan is a sensation for real and when it comes to melting hearts of people, literally anything and everything that she does manages to get the attention and love of the audience for all the right reasons. From starting off as an actress in TV to eventually becoming a rage and a sensation with her movies and bold choice of roles, Vidya Balan has truly set new standards for all to see and follow and we love it.

Off-late, Vidya Balan has become absolutely entertaining and prolific for real when it comes to her social media content. Often, she shares funny and hilarious reel videos that manage to tickle the funny bones of all her fans and admirers for real. While more often than not it is the funny videos that do all the talking, this time, it is a cute video from her end where she’s busy giving some special makeup and grooming goals. Well, do you all wish to check out the same and fall in love with her folks? See the video below now –

On the work front, Vidya Balan has interesting content planned up for the year 2023 and well, that’s why, we are supremely happy and looking forward to seeing her slay in movies. Well, absolutely amazing and wonder, ain’t it? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com