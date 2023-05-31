ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Esha Gupta's bold and beautiful moment in Qatar

Esha Gupta has always been a force to reckon with for real and we love all her social media posts all the time. Well, let's check out the latest happening at her end and you will certainly love it for real. Here you go

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 10:34:39
Esha Gupta's bold and beautiful moment in Qatar

Esha Gupta is one of the most sensational and admired divas and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment space. The beautiful bombshell has over the years done extremely well in the Hindi film industry and well, that’s certainly a big reason behind the magnanimous success and fan following that she’s earned for herself in her professional space in all these years. For the unversed, the “Aashram 3” actress is extremely talented and hardworking and that’s why, when it comes to establishing her niche the right away in order to win more and more hearts with precision and perfection, social media as well as fans truly love it in the genuine sense of the term and go bananas for real all the time. Her social media swage is burning hot and her charm knows no limits.

Check out this stunning swag avatar of Esha Gupta straight from Qatar:

Each and every time Esha Gupta shares a stunner of a photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to raise the heat and melt hearts with perfection, netizens as well as all her loyal legion of admirers simply go bananas and fall in love with her in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, Esha Gupta is stabbing hearts with her latest stylish avatar all the way from Qatar and well, we can certainly say that just one snap in itself is enough to stab hearts of all her fans. Want to get an idea as to how and where? Well, here you go folks –

Esha Gupta's bold and beautiful moment in Qatar 811540

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us all know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic
Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic
Esha Gupta's turquoise, printed layered cocktail party dress, attraction flamingo rainbow sandals
Esha Gupta's turquoise, printed layered cocktail party dress, attraction flamingo rainbow sandals
Esha Gupta dazzles in black U-neck outfit, see bold photodump
Esha Gupta dazzles in black U-neck outfit, see bold photodump
Esha Gupta To Sara Ali Khan: Stars Set To Debut At Cannes Red Carpet
Esha Gupta To Sara Ali Khan: Stars Set To Debut At Cannes Red Carpet
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Esha Gupta ups her glam in designer embellished bodycon gown, check out
Esha Gupta ups her glam in designer embellished bodycon gown, check out
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Saurabh Gumber roped in for Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Saurabh Gumber roped in for Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Meet spoiler: Meet learns about Cheeku being her son
Meet spoiler: Meet learns about Cheeku being her son
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan actively participates in Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding preparation
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan actively participates in Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding preparation
Alia Bhatt is my fashion inspiration: Aarna Bhadoriya
Alia Bhatt is my fashion inspiration: Aarna Bhadoriya
Disha Patani's dark and sensuous avatar gets a special compliment from Mouni Roy
Disha Patani's dark and sensuous avatar gets a special compliment from Mouni Roy
Meet Kiara Advani's new-found love in life
Meet Kiara Advani's new-found love in life
Read Latest News