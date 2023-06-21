Esha Gupta's couch moment is burning hot

Esha Gupta is one of the most charming and prolific divas and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi film industry. The damsel has over the years done incredibly well in the Hindi movie industry and well, that’s certainly a huge reason behind the magnanimous success and fan following that she’s earned for herself in her professional space in all these years. For the unversed, the “Aashram 3” actress is extremely talented and hardworking and that’s why, when it comes to establishing her niche the right away in order to win more and more hearts with precision and perfection, social media as well as fans truly love it in the genuine sense of the term and go bananas for real all the time. Her social media game is lit and her charm knows no limits.

Check out this stunning stylish avatar of Esha Gupta where she is slaying in a blue outfit:

Each and every time Esha shares a stunner of a photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to raise the heat and melt hearts with perfection, netizens as well as all her loyal legion of admirers simply go berserk and fall in love with her in the true and genuine sense of the term. This time, she’s raising the heat in a blue dress and we are in awe. Come check out –

