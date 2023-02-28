Young superstar Kartik Aaryan has time and again won the hearts of audiences by being his real and genuine self. The actor who recently won the Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at a recently held prestigious award ceremony, took to his social media to let his fans interview him as he initiated an #AskKartik session on his twitter.

During the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. And these answers have our attention!

When asked “#askKartik bhai award jetne ki khushi ma speech kia di..?” “(#askKartik bro what speech did you give out of happiness of your award win)”

Kartik answered saying, “Chote sheher ke ladke ko Best Actor Banane ke liye Shukriya 🙏🏻❤️

Full speech coming soon 😂 #ZeeCineAwards2023

#AskKartik”

(Thanks for making this small town boy, the Best Actor..

Full speech coming soon.. #ZeeCineAwards2023

#AskKartik)

Check out: https://twitter.com/theaaryankartik/status/1630183629031878656?s=46&t=a7g7M0zg6kT2Tttw4Empjw

In another question, when a fan asked “Who’s your inspiration? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik”

Kartik replied saying “A common man 💪🏻

Who works day and night, tirelessly to bring smile on their loved ones face

#AskKartik”

Check out: https://twitter.com/theaaryankartik/status/1630190526447357953?s=46&t=a7g7M0zg6kT2Tttw4Empjw

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan who has been winning love for his quirky dialogue delivery to powerful punches, in his latest released, Shehzada. Up ahead, the superstar is gearing up for films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and ‘Aashiqui 3’ among others.

