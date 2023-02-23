Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Anushka Dandekar are family goals in the true sense of the term. The thing with both Shibani and Anusha Dandekar is that come what may, both the sisters have always been supportive towards each other in order to help each other grow and get better in the professional space. For the unversed, when the news of Shibani Dandekar apparently dating Farhan Akhtar came into the scenario, Anusha Dandekar was one of the first individuals to come out openly in favour of Shibani and say good things about the duo. Ever since then, both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have done immensely well as a couple to win hearts and well, we love it and for real.

Given the kind of busy schedule that all three of them individually have, it often gets very difficult for them to maintain touch and actively spend quality time with each other as a family. But hey folks, whenever they do ladies and gentlemen, they ensure that they make the most of it and have a ball of a time together. Well, this time, all three of them are seen all happy and smiles in each other’s presence as they wear stylish and royal co-ord outfits and well, we are truly in awe of the same for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Aren't the three of them looking really wonderful and regal in the true sense of the term?