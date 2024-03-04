Harshvardhan Rane: “I will openly talk about my personal life the day my film does well at the boxoffice. ”

Bejoy Nambiar’s Dange is Harshvardhan Rane’s ninth Hindi film . From where I stand,I see Harshvardhan’s career and life as an endless struggle.

He says doesn’t cringe and fret when newcomers with not an iota of his talent race passed him just because they have daddys and sugardaddys in the film industry. “Not at all, because I can say this without any modesty that a tough path has made me way more hardworking and disciplined than most of them put together.My discipline is my only wealth, and my perseverance is my last name.”

Harshvardhan refuses to compromise. “I have been offered to do webseries with a lot of abuses and lewd scenes for shock value. I have never compromised and rather chose the slower and steeper path!I could have made more money doing that .Maybe I could have bought a house or a fancy car.But I don’t want to be seen abusing and doing scenes which are only designed to shock the audience, but cannot be watched with any elders and kids around.”

The journey, says the talented young actor, is becoming tougher .”People never bought tickets for my first Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam, they gave all the love to the film after downloading it, as a result I guess our producer Deepak Mukut ji and co-directors Radhika Maam and Vinay Sir never made the Part 2 as planned.I dont blame them .Why will anyone spend money on a film if it’s going to be downloaded and not watched in theatre.Having said that, this has made me stronger and more clearer as now I will have to agree with a star-son who told me once at an event that यह फैन्स तेरी टिकट नहीं लेंगे, सिर्फ़ सेल्फ़ी लेंगे!”

Dange is Harshvardhan’s second collaboration with director Bejoy Nambiar after the terrific Taish.He says he vibes well with the director. “I resonate with Bejoy Sir’s ability to keep burning and firing even when there is a thunderous shower of difficulties!He reminds me of a huge flame that consumes all obstacles that try to stop him!I love my character Xavier in Dange. .His life goes through a spectrum of rich and strong emotions. I have given it my all like I tried in Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish and Tara Vs Bilal. I am praying that people resonate and connect with his feelings and actions.”

Harshvardhan undertook his own research for Dange. “Just like most of my films which people have liked I have written a whole backstory of my character Xavier’s life in my mind. His childhood, what kind of smells does he like, what is his peculiar way of hitting people in a fight, the way he expresses his feelings to the girl. His deep feelings for his friends, his choice of words and silent smiles. Bejoy Sir shocked me with the look as I was wondering how will he envision me after Taish.”

Until recently Harshvardhan Rane was being written about for his relationships . He refuses to speak about the women in his life. “I have always heard that a star’s life is expected to be transparent and people who buy tickets have a right to know about their personal life, but I am not a star yet! I will openly talk about my personal life the day my film does well at the boxoffice and not on mobile phones, because on that day I will feel that they own me and my life, completely!”