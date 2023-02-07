Vidya Balan is among the most talented and well-liked actors and performers in the Hindi film business. The diva has been on top of her game and doing wonderful work since the beginning of her career, and we are quite pleased with her intriguing path. Her career has been spectacular, and she never fails to delight her admirers in the greatest manner imaginable. Vidya Balan has been a part of various initiatives over the years that have helped her become the force to be reckoned with that she is today, and we are proud of her.

Vidya Balan and her smart casting choices ensured that female actors received their fair share of devotion, love, recognition, and respect. Vidya Balan’s social media game has recently gotten outstanding and fantastic, which is why basically anything she publishes from her end is amusing. She’s become a pioneer in enjoyable and engaging material, and we also witnessed a similar hilarious video from her end this time. Vidya Balan shared a funny video of herself talking about the light bill, have a look

Vidya Balan’s Hilarious Video Appearance

Vidya Balan looked stunning in a dark blue V-neck half-sleeve lotus suit. Her hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail. She wore dark pink lipstick and kept her makeup minimal. In the video, a male with a Punjabi accent asks her, “Mera bill 35,000 aaya, tera sirf 5,000 aaya hua, tu aisa ki kardawa”. Vidya Balan replies by facing the song called “Battiya Bhujhai Rakhdi te, diwa bane saare raat, mere haaniya, duwa bane saare raat”. While the music is playing, a chuckling sound is heard in the background. Vidya Balan captioned her post, “Batiyan bhujhai rakhdi .”

Vidya Balan’s Neeyat Movie

Vidya Balan, the star of ‘Shankutala Devi,’ will appear in Anu Menon’s film ‘Neeyat,’ which will be released shortly. Neeyat will soon be available on Amazon Prime Video. This announcement is made by Amazon Prime Video. Vikram Malhotra directed the film.

Did you enjoy seeing Vidya Balan's Latest hilarious reel video?