I am a little bit nervous: Vidya Balan on Neeyat, her theatrical release after four years

Vidya Balan who is all set to return with a theatrical release Neeyat after four years, revealed that she experiences a mix of emotions before the release of her projects.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 17:17:16
Vidya Balan, known for her versatility and power-packed performances, who is all set to return with a theatrical release Neeyat after four years, revealed that she experiences a mix of emotions before the release of her projects. Vidya has only been seen in Prime Video films, such as Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa last year.

In the Anu Menon directorial, she plays detective Mira Rao who investigates a murder that takes place at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s getaway. As the release of Neeyat draws closer, Vidya Balan’s excitement and nervousness continue to mount.

During the press conference in Mumbai today, when Vidya Balan was asked if she is nervous as, after four years, she will have a theatrical release. The actress said, “I am a little bit nervous. But having said that, I always feel excited and nervous. It all feels the same to me before the release of my project. I am grateful to the audience that they have expectations from me and this film. I am hopeful that everyone will enjoy it. Theatre, pauch jaao bas. (laughs)”

With her remarkable talent and the intriguing storyline of Neeyat, Vidya’s return to the theaters promises a captivating cinematic experience. Besides Vidya, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danesh Razvi. It’s co-written by Anu, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani, with dialogues by Kausar Munir. It’s backed by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment. Neeyat will release in theatres on July 7

