“I feel we don't choose movies, movies and characters choose us” says Kriti Sanon playing Janaki in Adipurush!

Kriti Sanon feels blessed on essaying role of Janaki, "A character that very rare actors get to do". Well, let’s read this amazing article for more important details about the same. Come check it out here below

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 15:38:30
Kriti Sanon has marked 9 years in Bollywood and there is no doubt in the fact that the actress has come a long way. She has had a phenomenal journey and with time, she has opened doors of opportunities for herself, registering her name as Bollywood’s top A- listed celebrities. Today, the actress is looking forward to a grand release of her film Adipurush where she will be see eassying the role of Janaki.

Talking about her 9 year long journey as an actor, and coming back to the Telugu film industry after her debut with Nenokkadine, at a media event for Adipurush, Sanon says “It is so good to be here, thank you for this warm, warm welcome. After 9 years, I think these are your blessings and love that I am standing here in front of you after 9 years. With My very very precious film, Adipurush, and my most special character, Janaki, a character that very rare actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do in just 9 years because of your prayers, blessings and love that I am here with you today. So thank you for all the love.”

She continues “I feel we don’t choose movies, movies and characters choose us. So we are extremely blessed that a movie like Adipurush chose us to tell this story and Janaki chose me. I feel really blessed, this is not just a film it’s much more than that. And it’s your love and blessings that we need on 16th June in theatres Jai Siya Ram”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ganapath, The Crew and untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

