Tara Sutaria is one of the most admired and appreciated young actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been just a few years now that Tara Sutaria has been doing good quality work in the Hindi film industry and well, we are truly loving every bit of it and for real. Within a very short span of time, Tara Sutaria has managed to do good quality work in the entertainment space and well, keeping her filmography in mind going forward, we feel that she genuinely has a long way to go. Well, this time, we are all going to talk about Tara Sutaria and her opinion on the concept of self love.

During her association with a leading dating app, Outlook India has quoted her saying,

“I think self-love or loving yourself means so many different things to different people. To me and to so many of us, I know that this will resonate because we all went through a pretty rough time recently when Covid hit the world and I think self-love took a new shape and meaning for all of us. All of us learnt to slow down and truly understand ourselves, begin to hear ourselves and therefore, love ourselves. I’ve always loved the Idea of love – call it utopia, idealistic – and I’ve always looked at love with a lot of love, but I’ve never really looked at myself with that sort of love so it’s taken me a lot to get to where I am today which is learning to really and truly understand every part of myself – the good, the bad, the ugly – everything that comes with being human, I suppose. “

While talking about the qualities she looks for in her future partner, she added,

“I don’t necessarily or intentionally look for qualities in a partner or somebody that I’m with but I’ve realised over the years what is important in every relationship in my life — my friendships, my family and all other relationships — life can be pretty hectic and complicated sometimes but what really helps, especially in the bad times, is a really good sense of humour. And, I think, especially with the kind of lifestyle that I have, it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy the mundane and the crazy days. It’s not always possible and it might sound a bit idealistic but I think I look for that quality more than others in all the relationships that I have in my life.”

