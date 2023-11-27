In Photos: Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Midriff In Black Co-ords With Pearl Choker

Jacqueliene Fernandez is the fashionista of Bollywood. She has a knack for carrying out different styles elegantly. From a sartorial bold dress to mesmerising saree look to a cool shorts style, Jacqueliene has the talent to do it all gracefully. And now she is flaunting her midriff in the hot and bold black co-ord set. Let’s have a closer look below.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Bold Black Co-ord Set

Too hot to handle! Jacqueliene loves to stun fans with her fashion moment. And this time, she is flaunting her midriff in the black bold co-ord set from the world-famous clothing brand Rowen Rose. The Ram Setu actress wore a black bralette with a white strap paired with a low waist body-hugging skirt, and the long blazer with white details completes her statement look, accentuating her curvaceous midriff in the exquisite ensemble.

The grand catch of Jacqueliene’s bold look is the huge white pearl choker that gives her appearance an extra dose of sophistication. With the matching white pearl earrings, she completes her glam. Her hair tied in a mid-part high bun with flying flicks enhances the beauty of her bold avatar. The bold black lashes with shiny pink eye shadow enhance her beautiful eyes. With the rosy cheeks and nude matte lips, she gets that perfection. Throughout the photos, Jacqueliene flaunts her midriff in striking poses, making fans’ jaws drop.

Are you too impressed by Jacqueliene Fernandez’s new glam? Drop your views.