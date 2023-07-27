Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries

One of the loved actress Rakul Preet Singh regularly treats her fans. She is enjoying the peak time of her career with good performances in films like Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Thank God, Cuttputlli, Runway 34, and others. Currently, the actress took time off to spend with her family. She is staying at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Here take a look at Dubai vacation dairies.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Fun Time With Sun And Sand

As the picture shows, the actress donned a beautiful green bikini with black glasses. She enjoyed some fun and exciting time at the beach, sunbathing and sitting on the chair. The diva also stepped inside the water to enjoy the beauty of nature. Her beautiful smile shows her excitement.

Rakul Preet Singh Turned Mermaid In The Water

Enjoying her vacation to the fullest, the actress wore a multi-color printed monokini flaunting her backless glam. She teamed it with black glasses and peach lips. She posed inside the pool and expressed her feeling in the post’s caption. The actress felt like a mermaid in the blue water.

A Cozy Selfie Time With Family

The actress is enjoying her vacation with her family. Her happy family, decked in casuals and mandatory black glasses, rounded her look and posed for a cozy selfie as they smiled. Also, it was her mother’s birthday, and she enjoyed it with her whole family at Anantara Resorts.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Stary Night Life In Dubai

Rakul had a great time in her shimmery avatar. She donned a beige shimmery crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. She kept it simple with her makeup and rounded her appearance with bold lips and hoop earrings. She posed, flaunting her figure. The actress enjoyed watching the starry nights, beauty, and magic near the waterside.

