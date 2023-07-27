ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries

Rakul Preet Singh is currently enjoying her vacation with her family in Dubai. The diva has been sharing pictures from her vacation. Check it out here in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 18:28:07
Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838193

One of the loved actress Rakul Preet Singh regularly treats her fans. She is enjoying the peak time of her career with good performances in films like Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Thank God, Cuttputlli, Runway 34, and others. Currently, the actress took time off to spend with her family. She is staying at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Here take a look at Dubai vacation dairies.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Fun Time With Sun And Sand

As the picture shows, the actress donned a beautiful green bikini with black glasses. She enjoyed some fun and exciting time at the beach, sunbathing and sitting on the chair. The diva also stepped inside the water to enjoy the beauty of nature. Her beautiful smile shows her excitement.

Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838191

Rakul Preet Singh Turned Mermaid In The Water

Enjoying her vacation to the fullest, the actress wore a multi-color printed monokini flaunting her backless glam. She teamed it with black glasses and peach lips. She posed inside the pool and expressed her feeling in the post’s caption. The actress felt like a mermaid in the blue water.

Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838184

A Cozy Selfie Time With Family

The actress is enjoying her vacation with her family. Her happy family, decked in casuals and mandatory black glasses, rounded her look and posed for a cozy selfie as they smiled. Also, it was her mother’s birthday, and she enjoyed it with her whole family at Anantara Resorts.

Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838178

Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838179

Rakul Preet Singh’s Stary Night Life In Dubai

Rakul had a great time in her shimmery avatar. She donned a beige shimmery crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. She kept it simple with her makeup and rounded her appearance with bold lips and hoop earrings. She posed, flaunting her figure. The actress enjoyed watching the starry nights, beauty, and magic near the waterside.

Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838172

Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai Diaries 838173

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

